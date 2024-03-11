One New Zealand tapped the software sector for its latest head of Public Sector, appointing former SAP staffer Nick Quin to a role it described as crucial to delivering its various government contracts.

Quin (pictured) led SAP’s public sector business for the past seven years and is tasked with directing One NZ’s government technology efforts, which it stated span communication and IT services.

One NZ enterprise director Mike Purchase stated it is a “key partner for many of the government services that New Zealanders rely on” and Quin would be instrumental in “leading our engagement” with authorities, with a focus on delivering on their “technological transformations”.

Quin commented on One NZ’s “key role in the provision of critical infrastructure”, which he said “materially contributes to providing resiliency and security to the government sector”.

He said fuelling AI adoption would be a key focus as he strives to put New Zealand at “the forefront of innovation”.

The operator noted it launched an emergency services joint venture with Spark New Zealand in 2023 (announced under its previous guise of Vodafone NZ) providing access to “data, voice, text, video and images”, alongside various enterprise connectivity products “including unified communication services, managed networks, contact centre and cybersecurity”.