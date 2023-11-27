Huawei concluded another global patent cross-licensing agreement, adding Japan-based Sharp to a growing list of long-term deals the Chinese company said aid competition and reduce device costs.

In a statement, Huawei noted the deal covers cellular standard essential patents, including 4G and 5G, with the company’s head of IP Alan Fan adding: “We are delighted to reach a new agreement with Sharp through amicable discussions.”

Mototaka Taneya, Sharp’s CTO and head of R&D, said the two companies reached a global patent cross-licensing agreement under fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory conditions.

Huawei forged similar deals over the past few months with Xiaomi and Ericsson, among others.

Last month, the company said it signed nearly 200 bilateral licensing agreements, with more than 350 companies obtaining licences to its IP through patent pools.