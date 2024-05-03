Mobile World Live (MWL) brings you our top three picks of the week as US newspapers sued OpenAI and backer Microsoft, Telefonica Deutschland and Vodafone Group activated European open RAN sites, and Huawei’s OS ecosystem came under the spotlight.

US newspapers file lawsuit against OpenAI, Microsoft

What happened: Eight newspapers owned by US-based MediaNews Group claimed ChatGPT-creator OpenAI and its investor Microsoft used its content to train their models without authorisation and compensation in a federal court lawsuit.

Why it matters: In the lawsuit, the newspapers complained AI chatbots like ChatGPT have emerged as competitors to the struggling publishing industry, which is already facing financial headwinds due to a dependence on subscriptions and ad revenues. The lawsuit also emphasised an issue with ChatGPT attributing the outlets with false, paraphrased information it generates, tarnishing the image of the authors and media companies involved. The attorneys representing the newspapers expressed “this issue is not just a business problem for a handful of newspaper or the newspaper industry at large, it is a critical issue for civil life in America”.

Vodafone, Nokia complete open RAN job

What happened: Vodafone Group and Nokia concluded its three-month open RAN trial in northern Italy, a project announced in 2023 that forms part of the operator’s objective to deploy the technology all across Europe.

Why it matters: Chief network officer at Vodafone Alberto Ripepi last year claimed open RAN networks solidified its commitment to support the European Union’s (EU) digital economy, while Nokia described the Italian trial as a reflection of its approach to allow operators combine different vendor equipment and therefore diversify the supply chain ecosystem. The technology is clearly gaining momentum, as Telefonica Deutschland also activated its O-RAN and vRAN sites in its home market with Samsung this week.

Feature: Can Huawei OS gain traction as a global platform?

What happened: At Huawei’s analyst summit in April, rotating chair Eric Xu went big on the company’s software ecosystem, noting it will potentially target other markets outside China.

Why it matters: Huawei’s position as a big technology player in China gave it huge advantage to carve out a third major operating system and alternative to iOS and Android OS – which have dominated the devices ecosystem for more than a decade. Xu claimed its HarmonyOS was not part of the company’s plan but is something it has been “forced into” due to US restrictions. Canalys SVP of mobility Nicole Peng said HarmonyOS provides Huawei with “greater control and independence from reliance on US technology, and aligns with its broader strategy of building an integrated ecosystem of devices and services”.