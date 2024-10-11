Mobile World Live (MWL) brings you our top picks of the week as T-Mobile US and SpaceX began testing a satellite-to-phone service in areas of the US hit by recent hurricanes, Vodafone Group announced a billion-dollar pact with Google, and industry leaders placed bets on 5G and AI during MWC Las Vegas 2024.

T-Mobile US employs test sat service in hurricane response

What happened: T-Mobile US was granted special temporary authority from the Federal Communications Commission to use a direct-to-device satellite connectivity service using SpaceX’s Starlink satellites to aid with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

Why it matters: The occasion marked the first time T-Mobile and SpaceX employed the service, which has been in the works for two years. The system was initially used for emergency alerts.

SpaceX said it delivered the service “on a best-effort basis” as its Starlink constellation has not been fully deployed. The companies subsequently gained authority to assist emergency services in Florida in recovery efforts from Hurricane Milton.

On X, Space X wrote users were able to “text loved ones, text 911 and continue to receive emergency alerts”.

Vodafone, Google ink big money cloud, AI deal

What happened: Vodafone Group and Google deepened an existing partnership with an AI-focused deal worth more than $1 billion. It covers integration of the latter’s products for services offered by the operator in Europe and Africa, alongside collaboration on new services.

Why it matters: The deal will see Vodafone entrench generative AI more deeply into its consumer and enterprise offerings, with the wide-ranging plan including improved recommendations for its Android-based TV service.

It will also offer the latest Pixel smartphones and subscription services from the tech giant’s portfolio, with many employing the latest AI innovations including Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform.

Vanessa Kingori, MD technology, media and telecoms at Google, stated on LinkedIn: “Working with Vodafone means we can bring the power of gen AI to everyone. Millions of Vodafone customers across Europe and Africa will now have an abundance of possibilities in entertainment, cybersecurity and mobile technology.”

Industry hits the strip for MWC Las Vegas 2024

What happened: Leading mobile and enterprise figures took to the keynote stage at MWC Las Vegas to discuss key trends shaping the landscape in US and beyond, including the role 5G and AI are playing in the public and private sectors.

Why it matters: Attention was firmly placed on enterprise 5G, while generative AI continued to be a major talking point.

Top speakers from organisations including the US Department of Defence, Nvidia, Verizon and Arm addressed the benefits of cutting-edge technology across the event, including offering up some fascinating case studies.

Mobile World Live was there to capture all the highlights, so be sure to check out our comprehensive coverage here or listen to the highlights below.