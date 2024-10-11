This month’s Mobile World Live podcast comes to you live from the showfloor at MWC Las Vegas, as the team discuss all the highlights from the enterprise-focused event. In a packed episode, we also hear from big hitters at T-Mobile US, Nvidia, UScellular and Cohere about the biggest challenges they face in making the most of 5G enterprise.

0:00: Intro – Hotel Explosions

3:00: Keynote Review

11:00: GSMA Intelligence Report

18:00: US Election

22:00: Interviews – Nvidia, USCellular, T-Mobile US and Cohere

31:00: MWL Digital Industries