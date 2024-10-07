T-Mobile US began using SpaceX Starlink satellites to send emergency alerts to people suffering the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, its first use of the capabilities of the birds it hopes to eventually provide direct-to-device services from.

In an update to its disaster response issued yesterday (6 October), T-Mobile stated it received a special temporary authority from the Federal Communications Commission to employ the Starlink satellites’ capabilities in North Carolina, one of several states hit by Hurricane Helene in late September.

T-Mobile noted most of its network was back up and running, “with less than 1 per cent of network sites” in areas where “conditions remain particularly challenging” yet to be recovered.

Explaining its satellite move, T-Mobile stated it believed “getting even this early test version into the hands of people on the ground could provide vital support” to the teams working to restore connectivity, along with emergency services.

On X, SpaceX stated the satellites had begun broadcasting the alerts and the companies “may test basic” SMS capabilities for T-Mobile customers in North Carolina.

SpaceX added services would be “delivered on a best-effort basis” because the Starlink constellation is not yet fully deployed.

FCC information issued yesterday (6 October) showed North Carolina remained the most affected region of the US, with 16.9 per cent of mobile sites still out of action.

Tennessee clocked in at 9.2 per cent, with Georgia on 6.8 per cent and almost all sites restored in South Carolina (1.7 per cent).

AT&T and Verizon of course played their respective parts in restoring connectivity across affected areas, deploying various emergency-response equipment and temporary mobile sites, and donating to recovery efforts by local organisations.