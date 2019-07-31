 Samsung unveils latest high-end tablet, wearable - Mobile World Live
Home

Samsung unveils latest high-end tablet, wearable

31 JUL 2019

Samsung refreshed the top tier of its tablet line with the Galaxy Tab S6, incorporating more processing power than its predecessor, an updated stylus and a handful of first-time features.

Notable upgrades include a new Snapdragon 855 processor, which offers a substantial boost in CPU and GPU processing power compared to the Snapdragon 835-based Galaxy Tab S4. The tablet also features Samsung’s latest S Pen stylus, which includes a camera shutter button and wireless charging capabilities.

Galaxy Tab S6 comes with the first dual rear camera set-up on a Samsung tablet, with 13MP and 5MP main lenses and ultra wide-angle shooting. An in-display optical fingerprint scanner represents another first for Samsung’s tablet line.

The device features the same 10.5-inch screen as the Galaxy Tab S4, but the display is fitted into a thinner 5.7mm frame (the S4 was 7.1mm thick). The 7040mAh battery is a bit smaller than the 7300mAh offered with the Galaxy Tab S4, but Samsung said the Galaxy Tab S6 can still sustain 15 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Samsung plans to launch the device in select markets beginning in late August. Pricing will start at $649 for a Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, and $729 in 256GB and 8GB format. An LTE model is due later this year.

The company also unveiled Galaxy Watch Active 2, though specifications for the device won’t be released until 5 August.

Both launches come ahead of the expected release of a new flagship smartphone at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on 7 August.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Devices

Tags

