Qualcomm Technologies unveiled its latest offerings for the IoT market at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, including a platform designed to increase access to advanced AI for a range of industrial devices including robots, drones and connected cameras.

Among the technology showcased, the company highlighted its upcoming RB3 Gen 2 Platform was a hard and software system designed for IoT and embedded applications.

It claims devices using it can achieve a ten-times increase in on-device AI processing compared with its RB3 Gen 1 and supports quadruple 8MP camera sensors with integration for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Qualcomm noted an expectation the platform would be used across a wide range of devices in the industrial segment including: robots, drones, handheld devices, cameras, AI edge boxes and intelligent displays.

SVP and GM for industrial and embedded IoT Jeff Torrance said the product was “designed to bring advanced on-device AI capabilities to a wide range of mid-tier IoT applications”.

He added moving forward, the technology company planned to expand its IoT-targeted products to “address high-performance, industrial grade solutions that will bring a new era of intelligence, functional safety, and robust high-performance compute and I/O capabilities to the most demanding industrial applications”.

Also at the event, Qualcomm unveiled its latest Wi-Fi micropower system for IoT connectivity, the QCC730, a chipset it claims can “revolutionise products in battery-powered industrial, commercial and consumer applications”.