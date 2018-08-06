Samsung updates tablet line

Samsung unveiled a pair of tablets, taking the wraps from its high-end Galaxy Tab S4 and entertainment-oriented Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch.

Galaxy Tab S4 is said to be “the perfect device for those who need something portable like a tablet and capable like a PC”. It supports the vendor’s DeX technology (its first tablet to do so), enabling it to be extended through the use of peripherals or a full-size screen to offer a more computer-like user experience.

Samsung’s S Pen stylus is included, enabling the device to be used for hand-written memos and notes. A keyboard cover is available, sold separately.

Galaxy Tab S4 features a 10.5-inch 2560×1600 pixel screen (increased from 9.7-inch, 2048×1536 on Tab S3), and four speakers, tuned by AKG. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 256GB storage options are available (with microSD expansion).

The 7300mAh battery is said to deliver up to 16 hours of video playback. LTE connectivity is also an option.

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is said to offer “high-quality entertainment features, now at a budget-friendly price”. As with Galaxy Tab S4, it is compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings technology, enabling users to manage connected homes.

It supports Kids Mode, Samsung’s child-friendly tablet interface which includes a child-oriented browser and apps. The device supports multiple user accounts, enabling different settings for children and parents.

The tablet features a 10.5-inch 1920×1200 pixel screen. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (with microSD slot).