Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus unveiled its latest mid-range handset at a launch event in India, with the Nord CE4 being promoted on its Snapdragon chipset, high capacity battery and display quality.

The company noted the handset, priced at INR24,999 ($300), is the fastest charging of its mid-tier Nord range. It is claimed to be able to gain a day’s worth of power in 15 minutes.

Other features highlighted include a high screen refresh rate for lengthy gaming sessions, enhanced photography software and a display able to differentiate between human presses and water droplets so it works in the rain.

In terms of specs, the device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, has a 5,500mAh battery, 6.7-inch screen and dual camera system with the main unit at 50MP.

In its market figures for 2023 Counterpoint Research placed OnePlus outside of the top five vendors in India, but noted its shipments in the market had grown 33 per cent year-on-year. The upward trend was attributed to popularity of its products in the so-called “affordable premium segment” of between INR30,000 and INR45,000.

OnePlus sister brand Oppo was the fifth largest in the country by shipments in 2023, the analyst company said, behind Samsung, Vivo, Xoaimi and Realme.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is now available to order on its website with the device available later this week.