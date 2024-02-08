Sustainability-focused handset brand Fairphone appointed former Vodafone Group and KPN executive Reinier Hendriks as CEO, replacing interim boss and CFO Noud Tillemans who is now leaving the company.

Hendriks has two decades of experience in the telecommunications, technology and financial services sector. Fairphone further pointed to the executive’s “profound commitment to fairness and sustainability” which it believes can aid the company in its next phase of growth.

The CEO joins Fairphone from leasing company LeasePlan, where he held senior management roles for more than six years. He also had an 11-year stint at Vodafone Group in various managerial roles in its commercial and sales divisions, as well as a role at Dutch operator KPN.

Tillemans meanwhile is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. He replaced Eva Gouwens as CEO on a temporary basis in June 2023.

Chairman of Fairphone’s supervisory board Eelco Blok commented: “With Reinier’s international acumen and commercial vision, Fairphone will continue to transform and influence the industry to become more transparent, fair and sustainable.”