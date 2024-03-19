Orange Belgium launched an online store for reconditioned smartphones, expanding its range of refurbished handsets to more than 8,500 units as the operator reiterated its commitment to a green and circular economy.

In an announcement, Orange explained the platform is supported by its partner and device refurbishment specialist Recommerce.

With the expansion of reconditioned handsets available in its online store, Orange claimed it is now offering the widest range of refurbished smartphones in Belgium.

The platform is part of the unit’s “Re”-program initiative introduced in 2022, which is aimed at extending the lifecycle of smartphones through repair, recycling, reconditioning and take-back schemes.

In 2023, the operator collected 37,000 mobile phones and sold 13,500 refurbished ones through the programme in a country where more than 3 million smartphones remain unused.

“Beyond considerations of saving money on our budget, purchasing a refurbished smartphone helps reduce our environmental footprint by avoiding the manufacture of a new device,” Orange said.

Orange also noted the launch of the store reflects its broader strategy to cut down carbon emissions and contribute to narrowing the digital divide.

Isabelle Vanden Eede, chief communication, brand and CSR officer, said the operator has a “clear and precise environmental objectives that we are committed to respecting”, pointing to a goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.