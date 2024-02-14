Samsung Electronics’ R&D organisation partnered with US-based Princeton University to advance 6G wireless and networking systems by seeking to bridge the gap between academic research and real-world applications.

The South Korean company’s Samsung Research America unit stated it is now a founding member of Princeton University’s NextG Initiative Corporate Affiliates Program to lead 6G R&D.

Princeton University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science founded the NextG Initiative in 2023 to boost adoption of cloud and edge networks, intelligent sensing and network resilience.

The corporate affiliates programme was formed to drive technological advancements and encourage cooperation between academia, industry leaders and governments.

Ericsson, Intel, MediaTek, Nokia Bell Labs, Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone Group are also affiliates.