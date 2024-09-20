The European Commission (EC) will spell out ways Apple must open up its ecosystem to align with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), focusing on the company’s iOS functionality and interoperability with third-parties.

In a statement, the regulator explained it had held talks with Apple concerning compliance with its laws, and if it puts proposed measures are put in place, it could help the iPhone-maker avoid a hefty fine.

EC’s so-called “specification proceedings” proposal follows preliminary findings published in June, which investigated the ways Apple has breached the DMA through its App Store policies.

The regulator intends to “specify how Apple will provide effective interoperability with functionalities such as notifications, device pairing and connectivity” as part of the first phase of the process, which targets iOS use across connected devices.

For the second phase, the EC will monitor the processes Apple has set up to address interoperability requests submitted by third-party developers.

EC aims to wrap up the proceedings in six months.

Margrethe Vestager, EVP for competition policy at EC said: “Today is the first time we use specification proceedings under the DMA to guide Apple towards effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue. We are focused on ensuring fair and open digital markets. Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this.”

Vestager added the process “will provide clarity for developers, third parties and Apple”.

Recently, Apple announced further updates to its App Store in the European Union (EU) and started allowing third-party marketplaces on its iPad ecosystem, as part of attempts to dodge EC fines.