Apple once again revised its App Store policy, addressing European Commission (EC) findings from earlier this year as it attempts to avoid a hefty fine under the bloc’s Digital Markets Act.

Updates to its marketplace policy involve the provision of mechanisms that will allow developers to freely direct consumers to alternative payment options outside the App Store.

Apple introduced a system known as the “StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement” in January, but the European Union (EU) watchdog found business terms for this method do not enable developers to communicate offers and promotions available on their preferred platform.

The iPhone-maker claims its latest updates will enable developers to steer consumers towards external purchases “at a destination of their choice”, including third-party marketplace or payment platform and websites.

Developers have slammed Apple for forcing them to design their own web pages, ultimately costing them more.

Other changes include enabling developers to use “any number of URLs” without having to declare them in Apple App Store’s information property list. The company added “links with parameters, redirects, and intermediate links to landing pages are permitted”.

Apple also introduced new fee structures linked to commissions for platforming developers’ services, connecting them with customers through a “two-tiered” payment system.

An EC spokesperson told Financial Times (FT) it will “assess Apple’s eventual changes to the compliance measures, also taking into account any feedback from the market, notably developers”.

However, lobby group Coalition for App Fairness described Apple’s revision as “yet another confusing, arbitrary, and expensive fee structure” meant to retain market dominance.

The EC will announce a decision on its ongoing probe against Apple’s anti-steering practices in 2025.

If found guilty, the technology giant would be on the hook for a fine of up to 10 per cent of its global turnover.