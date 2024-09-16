Apple revealed it will allow third-party app stores on the iPad across the European Union (EU) starting 16 September as part of a move to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Last year the European Commission (EC) branded Apple among the “gatekeepers” subject to the act, with internet browser Safari, iOS and its App Store falling under the regulation.

In April, the EC added Apple’s iPad operating system to the list of platforms that fall within the DMA’s remit. The tech giant had six months to update its iPad OS to ensure it complies with the legislation.

Starting with iPadOS 18, Apple stated on that users in the EU will be able to install alternative app stores.

At the same, web developers can release browsers for the iPad with their own engines for use across iPad OS apps.

TechCrunch reported as of last month there are five third-party app stores available for iOS across the EU.

Apple announced sweeping changes to its app ecosystem across the EU in August, which include allowing iPhone and iPad users to delete native apps spanning its App Store and Safari browser to avoid a large fine under DMA rules.

The maximum fine for infringing the Act is 10 per cent of worldwide turnover, with the level of fine able to be increased for repeat offences.