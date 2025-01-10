Japan-based Sharp renewed a patent licence agreement with Samsung Electronics covering wireless communication technologies including standard essential 5G rights.

Terms of the agreement are confidential.

Sharp stated it continues to expand the number of licensees and grants its standard essential patents to other parties under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.

The company acquired communication patents related to 4G and 5G from a Foxconn subsidiary in 2024 to beef up its mobile device wireless communication technology.

Sharp owns more than 6,000 essential patents in 50 countries.

In Q4 2023 it ranked second in Japan’s smartphone market with a 10.9 per cent share.

Foxconn acquired Sharp in 2016.