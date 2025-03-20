Huawei introduced the Pura X to the Chinese market, a flip-style foldable which is the first smartphone to come with the latest version of its Harmony OS.

The Pura X runs Huawei’s Harmony OS 5.0.1 and features AI assistant Xiaoyi, which uses models from the vendor’s Pangu and DeepSeek.

Xiaoyi can be used for tasks including managing calls, downloading videos and automatically generating video logs.

The latest device in the Pura series features a wider form-factor than typical flip phones, Huawei noted, incorporating a 16:10 aspect ratio for its 6.3-inch internal display.

On the outside, its 3.5-inch cover display is designed for users to manage brief interactions including answering calls, navigating music and viewing notifications without having to unfold the device.

It sports a 40MP ultra-wide and 8MP telephoto lens offering 3.5-times optical zoom, with a 10.7MP front camera.

Sales are due to commence in China on 30 March at price of CNY7,499 ($1,036) for the standard version offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

A variant featuring 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is set to retail for CNY9,999.

In a translated statement on the launch Huawei executive director and consumer group CEO Richard Yu (pictured) hailed the device as breaking “the boundaries of traditional device forms, offering an e-book-like reading experience, tablet-level immersive viewing and the compact convenience of a foldable phone”.