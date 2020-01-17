 Xiaomi settles future of Poco sub-brand - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi settles future of Poco sub-brand

17 JAN 2020

Chinese smartphone vendor Xiaomi announced the spin off of its Poco smartphone sub-brand into a separate business, rebutting speculation in 2019 it was preparing to axe the range.

Xiaomi VP Manu Jain revealed the move in a tweet, noting the first device from the brand, the Pocophone F1, had proven “incredibly popular”.


The announcement lays to rest speculation the smartphone range could be ditched, which arose following the departure of Poco project manager Jai Mani in July 2019.  

Xiaomi established the brand to buck the trend of slowing innovation and rising prices in smartphones. It released Pocophone F1 in August 2018, first in the Indian market for INR20,999 ($295) in base spec with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage, before expanding availability to more than 60 markets globally.

In January 2019, Xiaomi spun off its Redmi sub-brand to focus on global expansion. Months later, the company also unveiled its CC range of smartphones, targeting younger user with a focus on design and camera capabilities.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Xiaomi readies low cost 5G smartphone

Indonesia smartphone growth accelerates in Q3

Xiaomi chief steps down as president of China
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association