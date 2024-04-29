Ooredoo Group signed an agreement with Nokia to collaborate on private 5G deployments, a deal aimed at boosting innovation in the enterprise sector across the operator’s markets.

In a translated statement Ooredoo explained the agreement is intended to provide customised solutions for business customers in various industry sectors, adding it and Nokia will work closely to develop and deploy private 5G.

Ooredoo provides services to consumers and businesses in 10 markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Nokia VP of enterprise solutions Stephan Litjens described the partnership as another achievement in the development of 5G in these regions.

The Qatar-based operator group noted customers will benefit from 5G’s high performance and “reduced delay periods”, which will also support IoT services and in turn allow organisations to tap new opportunities.

Najib Khan, CEO of corporate services at Ooredoo, said the tie-up highlights its commitment to “providing the best 5G network solutions that support our corporate customers in developing their businesses and enhancing their agility in this competitive environment”.

In 2023, Ooredoo’s Indonesian unit Indosat completed a consolidation programme with Nokia, a move designed to improve the former’s network performance and unlock economic gains in big cities across Java, Sumatra and Kalimantan.