 Xiaomi faces questions over future of Poco brand - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi faces questions over future of Poco brand

22 JUL 2019

The departure of Xiaomi sub-brand Poco’s project manager sparked speculation the Chinese vendor could ditch the smartphone range just shy of a year after releasing its first device.

In an update to his Twitter profile, Jai Mani said he was now “ex-PM” of the brand and Xiaomi India. He appeared to show an interest in future opportunities around healthcare and technology, stating direct messages around these, “especially mental health”, were open.

The head of Xiaomi India, Manu Jain, declined to be drawn on the future of the Poco brand, The Economic Times (ET) reported. While a representative later told the newspaper Mani’s departure would not affect the sub-brand, IDC India research director Navkendar Singh commented the devices had received a mixed response.

When launching the brand, Mani stated its mission was to buck the trend of rising prices in the smartphone market, with high-end features at affordable price points. The first model, Pocophone F1, sported a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4000mAh battery, dual rear cameras with AI scene detection, and a liquid cooling set-up. Prices started at €329 in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration.

However, analysts told ET the focus of Poco overlaps with Redmi, which Xiaomi spun-out into a separate sub-brand earlier this year. Last month, the vendor also detailed plans for a line of youth-oriented smartphones under the CC moniker.

Despite launching the F1 almost a year ago, India Today noted the vendor is yet to confirm if there will be a second device from the sub-brand.

Exit
Separately, Xiaomi global representative Donovan Sung also announced his departure after five years with the vendor.

In a series of Twitter posts, Sung thanked Xiaomi’s leadership team and pointed to the vendor’s rapid rise, with expansion to more than 80 countries and displacing Samsung as India’s largest smartphone brand.

Sung is taking up a role with Google in Singapore involving the web giant’s mobile money play Google Pay.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Huawei woes take toll on smartphone sales in EU

Xiaomi boosts chip ambitions with VeriSilicon backing

Device execs zoom in on camera tech
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association