English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi presses on with Poco brand rollout

28 AUG 2018

Xiaomi announced the global rollout of the first smartphone from its Poco smartphone brand, shortly after the device was unveiled in India.

Pocophone F1 will be available in 14 markets in Asia (including India), 30 markets across Europe, 14 in MEA, plus four in Latin America. The company held events in France (Paris), Indonesia (Jakarta) and Hong Kong to mark the wider availability.

As with the Indian launch, the company is keeping pricing keen: figures of €329 (6GB RAM and 64GB storage) and €369 (6GB RAM and 128GB storage) were given.

Poco F1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and has a “LiquidCool Technology cooling system”, which the vendor said enables it to deliver peak performance for extended periods.

It comes with a 4000mAh battery and dual rear cameras with artificial intelligence scene detection.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Xiaomi reports strong results following IPO

Xiaomi moves to 2nd in Indonesia

Xiaomi India targets innovation with Poco sub-brand
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association