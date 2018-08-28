Xiaomi presses on with Poco brand rollout

Xiaomi announced the global rollout of the first smartphone from its Poco smartphone brand, shortly after the device was unveiled in India.

Pocophone F1 will be available in 14 markets in Asia (including India), 30 markets across Europe, 14 in MEA, plus four in Latin America. The company held events in France (Paris), Indonesia (Jakarta) and Hong Kong to mark the wider availability.

As with the Indian launch, the company is keeping pricing keen: figures of €329 (6GB RAM and 64GB storage) and €369 (6GB RAM and 128GB storage) were given.

Poco F1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and has a “LiquidCool Technology cooling system”, which the vendor said enables it to deliver peak performance for extended periods.

It comes with a 4000mAh battery and dual rear cameras with artificial intelligence scene detection.