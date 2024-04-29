China Mobile appointed He Biao as CEO three months after previous chief Dong Xin resigned following his appointment to a government position, with CFO Li Ronghua filling the role in the interim.

He, previously a director and president at the operator, has also held various other senior positions. These included deputy GM for its unit in Guangdong province. The executive also served as SVP at China Unicom (Hong Kong).

The change at the helm of the company comes after Dong was named deputy head of China’s National Radio and Television Administration in January.

Yang Jie remains chair of the largest operator in China by subscribers.