Bloomberg reported Apple confirmed a plan to support the RCS standard in 2024 after years of pressure from companies such as Google and Samsung, in a move that would improve messaging between Android and iPhone devices.

Apple has resisted using rich communication services (RCS) by instead sticking with MMS and SMS for its iMessage system.

“Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association,” Apple said in a statement to various media outlets. “We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS.”

Apple stated RCS would work alongside its iMessage service, “which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users”.

CCS Insight chief analyst Ben Wood stated on LinkedIn that the European Union’s Digital Markets Act “has undoubtedly been a key factor in this decision” by Apple to embrace RCS.

Recon Analytics founder and analyst Roger Entner told Mobile World Live that “champagne corks are popping on Google’s campus”.

“I am surprised because Apple has driven iMessage as a massive differentiator,” Entner stated. “This is huge.”

Entner noted it remained to be seen how Apple will handle the various feature sets of the different messaging platforms once RCS goes live.

“How will it work when an Apple person creates a group with Android people?”

GSMA, Google and a number of operators created an initiative covering the implementation of RCS on Android devices in 2016.

Compared to SMS or MMS, GSMA has stated RCS enables better features across payments, chatbots, location sharing, high-resolution images and videos, group chats, and popular services such as WhatsApp.

The Verge previously reported Apple CEO Tim Cook dismissed the company using RCS in September 2022 by stating its users weren’t asking for it.