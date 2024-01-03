Samsung teased the launch of its latest Galaxy S series, announcing an Unpacked event will be held on 17 January 2024 during which the company claims it will usher in a new era of mobile AI.

In a press release, Samsung placed a heavy focus on AI technology, stating the new Galaxy S series “will set a higher standard for the most intelligent mobile experience yet”.

In an accompanying video trailer, Samsung further stated “Galaxy AI is coming”, a suite of tools the company in November described as providing a comprehensive mobile AI experience.

The Unpacked event will be held in San Jose, US, and while there was no specific details on the new devices, it is widely expected that the company will launch three S24 models.

Leaks suggest the devices will have a titanium build, while a higher-end Ultra model will have flatter edges.

Evan Blass, a renowned smartphone leaker, posted on X to suggest the standard S24 will have a 6.2-inch screen, while the S24 Plus goes up to 6.7 inches and the S24 Ultra will be slightly bigger at 6.8 inches.

The trio are tipped by Blass to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, although they could also be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 in some markets.

With regards to AI features, Korea Times reported last month Samsung’s generative AI model Gauss could also be integrated in the upcoming line, as it steps up competition with Google’s latest AI-powered Pixel devices.