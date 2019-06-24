Xiaomi touts youth-oriented line - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi announced another new smartphone series, CC, which it said is aimed at the global young generation with its “trendy design and camera features”.

In a statement, it said that in addition to representing “camera+camera”, which reflects its use of dual cameras, CC “also referrers to a variety of meanings including chic, cool, colourful and creative”. Products are created by one of the youngest product teams within the company, of which half are “art majors” dedicated to creating designs for younger customers.

The company did not, however, reveal any details of its first CC device.

Xiaomi said CC is “designed to be a flagship for photography and selfies”, with the smartphone using an algorithm from the newly-formed Xiaomi x Meitu AI Beauty Lab. This was created following an agreement between Xiaomi and Meitu, which brought its own device making unit to a close having struggled to generate scale.

The partnership, which is said to be mainly focused on technology, is expected to “further expand and diversify” the Xiaomi user base. Apparently Meitu is a popular brand among female smartphone users.

The company said the new moniker will further consolidate the products which come under its Mi brand. Its numbered Mi and Mi Mix lines represent its “most innovative and trendy” smartphones, while RedMi, which became an independent brand earlier this year, is focused on “the best cost performance”.

It also has another device business, Poco.

Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, said: “Being simple, splendid, sincere and straightforward, I believe Mi CC will be a good choice for all young people.”