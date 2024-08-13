Sustainability-focused smartphone manufacturer Fairphone appointed Raymond van Eck as CEO effective from the end of August, replacing Reinier Hendriks who only took the role in early 2024.

Announcing the move, Fairphone noted incoming chief van Eck brings extensive experience in the utilities segment, with a stint in the online marketing business at his latest employer Youvia, where he spent more than three years as CEO.

The smartphone vendor noted van Eck “successfully led digital transformation efforts” at his previous company, resulting in improved customer feedback.

Chair of Fairphone’s supervisory board Eelco Blok said van Eck’s “leadership and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to change the smartphone industry and drive our strategic vision forward”.

He added the board thanked the departing chief for “leading the company during the last few months and laying the foundations for Fairphone to be successful in its next phase”.

Out of the hotseat

In its statement, the vendor noted Hendriks was leaving to pursue other opportunities.

In a post on LinkedIn, the outgoing boss said his tenure had been an “intense journey” and he was “proud of what has been achieved together”.

“We restructured, renegotiated key supplier terms and refinanced the company in record time. We turned things around commercially, outperforming our targets. We successfully launched the long-lasting Fairbuds. And we defined a new company and brand strategy for the coming years.”

Hendriks was announced as Fairphone boss in February, though states on his social media post he had been there since early January.

On his arrival, then interim CEO and CFO Noud Tillemans departed, having taken over on a temporary basis from Eva Gouwens when she stepped down in June 2023 after more than four years in charge.