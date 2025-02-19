Computing giant HP struck a deal to acquire assets from AI hardware maker Humane, a move which will reportedly see the start-up’s once much-vaunted pin device business wound down.

HP stated it would acquire “key AI capabilities” from Humane, including its platform Cosmos, workforce and IP with more than 300 patents and patent applications.

While not confirmed in HP’s statement, Bloomberg reported that the deal does not include Humane’s AI pin device business, which will now be shuttered.

Humane launched a wearable AI pin in late-2023, with claims the small wearable had the potential to eventually replace smartphones. It partnered with industry heavyweights Qualcomm, Microsoft and OpenAI to develop the device, which was capable of completing basic functions via voice command.

However, the pin, initially priced at $699, was met with poor reviews, including criticism that the software did not work properly. In 2024, rumours emerged that the company was exploring a sale, seeking a price of up to $1 billion.

HP’s agreed price of $116 million is significantly lower. The deal is expected to close at the end of this month.

Under the new set up, Humane co-founders Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri will form a new division within HP to integrate AI into the company’s personal computers, printers and conference rooms.

Commenting on the deal, Bongiorno and Chaudhri said HP’s scale and global reach, combined with Humane’s design-led approach and integration technology will “redefine workforce productivity”.