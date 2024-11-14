Deutsche Telekom pointed to continued growth on both sides of the Atlantic in Q3, as the operator group nudged up its earnings guidance for the whole year.

In its latest financial update Deutsche Telekom cited what it called industry-leading customer growth in its T-Mobile US unit, which reported its figures last month, increased adoption of fibre in its home market of Germany and improvements in its other businesses in Europe.

The operator’s CFO Christian Illek claimed its growth momentum “continues unabated on both sides of the Atlantic”, adding it had also reduced its debt ratio below its target value in the period.

In Germany it booked record number of fibre plans with 131,000 opting for it in the quarter. This compared to 77,000 in Q3 2023. Its mobile service revenue increased 2.1 per cent year-on-year.

For its segment covering the rest of Europe, the group highlighted increased momentum on converged plans along with high TV net adds in Greece, with the latter attributed to an “attractive portfolio of sports broadcasting rights”.

Across the group revenue was up 3.4 per cent to €28.5 billion with net profit up 53.7 per cent to €3 billion. It noted when adjusted to take into account one-off factors its net profit would have been €2.3 billion.

“In view of the positive development of business both at T-Mobile US and in business outside of the United States, the group has raised its full-year guidance,” the company noted. It expects to report adjusted EBITDA after leases of around 43 billion euros for 2024, up 0.1 billion from its previous forecast.