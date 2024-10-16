Deutsche Telekom’s T-Systems subsidiary strengthened its cloud clout by ascending into the top-tier of a Broadcom partner programme, pitching the German business deeper into the markets for private and sovereign set-ups using VMware capabilities.

T-Systems’ designation as a pinnacle-tier VMware Cloud Service Provider means it joins the ranks of Broadcom partners with extensive certification, a proven track record in sales and global coverage.

The German company stated the title advances its multi-cloud strategy by enabling it to provide “licences, support and optional hosting service” to other companies in the VMware partner programme.

T-Systems CEO and Deutsche Telekom board member Ferri Abolhassan said its partnership with Broadcom is “an important component” of its multi-cloud approach involving so-called “hyperscaler” systems, enabling it to provide customised set-ups.

Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan hailed T-Systems as one of its “most valued partners”.

Tan backed the expanded arrangement to “accelerate our mutual customers’ infrastructure modernisation, AI adoption and cyber resilience”.

A key element appears to be the ability for T-Systems to target the sovereign cloud sector: Tan noted the set-up offers “data residency and other jurisdictional controls”.

T-Systems explained it had worked closely with Broadcom for 20 years, pitching its latest move as an expansion of a relationship which enables it to provide cloud services with a lower total cost of ownership by employing the VMware products involved.

The company noted the services will come with “enterprise-grade resiliency and security”, with a view to providing stable cloud services for the long-term.