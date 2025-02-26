Deutsche Telekom intends to distribute a dividend of €0.90 per share for 2024, the highest payment in its history as CEO Timotheus Hoettges (pictured) hailed another record period for the operator.

In an earnings statement for 2024 and the final quarter, Hoettges said the company was “growing across all business areas”.

“Our flywheel, at the centre of our strategy, is spinning and generating the momentum we need to keep building on the successes of 2024 in 2025.”

The planned dividend payment is subject to approval from relevant bodies and the company is also planning up to €2 billion in share buybacks this year.

In Q4 2024, revenue came in at €30.1 billion, an increase of 5.3 per cent year-on-year following strong net customer additions in the US, growth across its fibre operations in home market of Germany and gains in Europe.

Net profit hit €4.2 billion, swinging back into the black after a loss of more than €1 billion for the same period in 2023.

Full year revenue increased 3.4 per cent to €115.8 billion, with profit down 37 per cent to €11.2 billion.

In other highlights, Deutsche Telekom stated it added 1.2 million new customers in Germany, with an 11 per cent increase in mobile customers and a 7.2 per cent rise in TV customers.

It reported Q4 2024 numbers for its lucrative US unit late last month, with revenue increasing 8 per cent to $21.8 billion.