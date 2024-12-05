Deutsche Telekom’s enterprise unit T-Systems broadened its horizons by achieving AWS data sovereignty accreditation, a feat publicised as the business hit its 20th anniversary.

T-Systems stated its AWS Digital Sovereignty Competency award is something of a badge of honour in terms of its technical proficiency and customer capabilities.

The moniker means the German business “is equipped to advise and architect” systems which offer customers control of where information is stored and how it is accessed, along with ensuring the resilience of the data involved.

T-Systems CEO Ferri Abolhassan said its customers’ ICT needs span “cloud and security to artificial intelligence” which assure digital sovereignty.

“We are seeing growing demand, particularly in healthcare and the public sector”.

Abolhassan said T-Systems intends to employ its AWS status as a point of differentiation among cloud services providers.

In parallel to its AWS announcement, T-Systems hailed its 20th year as a provider of cloud services, explaining in a separate statement it had evolved from delivering virtualised server infrastructure at its launch in 2004, to providing a “broad range of cloud services” to companies including Shell, Heineken and DHL.

Abolhassan somewhat joined the dots between the separate announcements, using the T-Systems anniversary statement to highlight the need for security and scalability when handling cloud data which is now foundational to “digitalisation and AI”.