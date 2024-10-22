Deutsche Telekom targeted switching-off 2G in its home market by end-June 2028, having already pulled the plug on 3G as it vowed to expand coverage of newer technologies to areas currently only able to use the legacy generation.

Once the switch-off is complete the operator plans to reuse the spectrum around 900MHz currently being occupied by 2G for newer technology.

It noted its 5G network currently covers more than 97 per cent of the German population, with plans to get this up to 99 per cent by end-2025.

Areas currently limited to 2G will be upgraded to receive 4G at a minimum before the switch off. It plans to supplement currently used frequencies and other ranges to make “data transmission finally usable in areas where only phone calls were previously possible”.

In its recommendations to customers, it noted handsets reliant on the old network should be replaced in “good time”, highlighting the improvement in voice quality offered by VoLTE and 5G Voice over New Radio and availability of basic handsets supporting these protocols.

For IoT devices, which traditionally used 2G and 3G, Deutsche Telekom claimed providers of these had “increasingly relied on modern technologies” comprising 4G, 5G, LTE-M and NB-IoT, which offered “reliable data transmission even in hard-to-reach or far-flung locations”.

“To ensure that all devices continue to work as desired even after the 2G switch-off, providers and users should take action now and prepare to replace the remaining old radio modules,” the company added. “Especially in the case of devices or systems with long-term service cycles, replacement can be carried out much more cost-effectively through timely planning”.