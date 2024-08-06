Dell Technologies was reported to be set to cull an undetermined number of its employees as part of the formation of a group focused on AI-enabled products and services.

Bloomberg reported sales executives Bill Scannell and John Byrne told staff in a memo Dell is streamlining layers of management and reprioritising where it invests.

The news site reported Dell is also changing how it conducts data centre sales.

Bloomberg stated the Dell executives told staff it plans “to unlock the value of modern IT and AI” for its customers.

A Dell representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) it is becoming a leaner company through a reorganisation of its go-to-market teams and “an ongoing series of actions”.

“We are combining teams and prioritising where we invest across the company,” the representative said, adding. “We continually evolve our business so we’re set up to deliver the best innovation, value and service to our customers and partners.”

An anonymous post by a Dell employee on discussion board TheLayoff.com noted departments impacted include services, sales, marketing and engineering, which the company did not confirm.

The representative also did not confirm the formation of the new AI group.

Stock market screening service Macrotrends reports Dell has about 120,000 employees globally, down almost 10 per cent year-on-year.

Bloomberg reported Dell shed a total of 13,000 jobs in early 2023, after initially cutting 6,500 staff.