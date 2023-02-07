 Dell to slash global workforce by 5% - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dell to slash global workforce by 5%

07 FEB 2023

Dell Technologies became the latest company in the tech sector to detail job cuts, with plans to cull 6,500 staff due to ongoing economic uncertainty and increased costs.

A Dell representative told Mobile World Live the company paused external hiring and reduced spending in a process dating back to June 2022 in an attempt to navigate the challenging global environment.

“We have further opportunity to drive efficiency through department reorganisations, which has resulted in a reduction of team members across the globe. This is a difficult decision that was not made lightly, and we’ll support those impacted as they transition to their next opportunity,” the company stated.

Dell Technologies vice chairman and co-COO Jeff Clarke stated in a blog the steps the company had previously taken to stay ahead of eroding market conditions “are no longer enough”.

“We now have to make additional decisions to prepare for the road ahead.”

The company currently has 133,000 employees. It expects to account for the job cuts in its fiscal Q4 2023, the period broadly running to end-January.

Clarke vowed the cuts and reorganisation of sales and services teams will leave Dell “ready when the market rebounds”.

“Remember, we’ve navigated economic downturns before and we’ve emerged stronger.”

Alphabet and Microsoft are among the high-profile technology companies which have announced job cuts this year.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Amdocs trims headcount

Cisco cuts staff, details $600M restructure

Meta Platforms slashes 11,000 jobs

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association