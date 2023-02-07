Dell to slash global workforce by 5%

Dell Technologies became the latest company in the tech sector to detail job cuts, with plans to cull 6,500 staff due to ongoing economic uncertainty and increased costs.

A Dell representative told Mobile World Live the company paused external hiring and reduced spending in a process dating back to June 2022 in an attempt to navigate the challenging global environment.

“We have further opportunity to drive efficiency through department reorganisations, which has resulted in a reduction of team members across the globe. This is a difficult decision that was not made lightly, and we’ll support those impacted as they transition to their next opportunity,” the company stated.

Dell Technologies vice chairman and co-COO Jeff Clarke stated in a blog the steps the company had previously taken to stay ahead of eroding market conditions “are no longer enough”.

“We now have to make additional decisions to prepare for the road ahead.”

The company currently has 133,000 employees. It expects to account for the job cuts in its fiscal Q4 2023, the period broadly running to end-January.

Clarke vowed the cuts and reorganisation of sales and services teams will leave Dell “ready when the market rebounds”.

“Remember, we’ve navigated economic downturns before and we’ve emerged stronger.”

Alphabet and Microsoft are among the high-profile technology companies which have announced job cuts this year.