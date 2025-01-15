Billionaire tech titans Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on 20 January alongside elected officials.

NBC News reported they would be seated on the same platform as Trump’s cabinet nominees.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Bezos-owned Amazon each donated $1 million to the inauguration fund.

Zuckerberg recently spiked his company’s fact checking programme and added Dana White, president and CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), to its board of directors to curry favour with the incoming president.

Meta Platforms suspended Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts following unrest in 2021, though lifted the block in 2023.

In 2021, Trump sued Meta Platforms, Google and Twitter over allegations of censorship following the suspensions of his accounts.

Trump was highly critical of Amazon during his first term due to critical coverage by Bezos-owned The Washington Post.

Prior to the nation’s presidential election in late 2024, Bezos stopped the newspaper from endorsing Trump opponent Kamala Harris on its opinion page.

CNN reported last week a cartoonist resigned from The Washington Post after it declined to publish a satirical cartoon showing Bezos and other tech CEOs kneeling before Trump.

NBC News noted Musk donated more than $250,000 to Trump’s campaign funds and has frequently been a guest at his Florida residence following the election.

Musk was tapped to lead Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with reducing government spending and bureaucracy.