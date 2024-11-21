AT&T ceased offering NB-IoT data plans and stopped certifying NB-IoT devices as part of a plan to decommission the network in the US as early as Q1 2025.

A representative from AT&T told Mobile World Live the operator is working closely with customers to transition their devices to alternative network technologies such as LTE-M.

“We are improving our Internet of Things services for business customers by moving from Narrowband IoT to the LTE-M network.”

The representative stated the move to the LTE-M network will provide more data capacity for fixed and mobile devices for US customers.

The operator launched its NB-IoT network in Q2 2019. An AT&T executive stated in a blog post at the time the network was “a big step toward massive IoT and 5G”.

According to AT&T’s 2023 sustainability report, it had more 127 million connected devices on its network as of Q4.

