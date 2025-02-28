Aduna, AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon revealed their initial focus involving open APIs would involve Number Verification and SIM Swap.

The operators are founding members of the API ecosystem company: orchestrator Ericsson stated the quartet aim to launch each interface nationwide this year and highlighted the effort would be the first time the big three US players collaborate under the initiative.

Aduna CEO Anthony Bartolo stated the group would provide access to aggregated CAMARA network APIs from the three US operators through developer platform providers.

“This pivotal moment for the mobile ecosystem demonstrates not only the importance of collaboration, but also the reality of global coverage capabilities.”

Ericsson stated the US collaboration would provide new opportunities for developers and enterprises.

Number Verification API “will redefine user authentication” using smartphone network connection data. Ericsson stated the move would boost security and customer service “by mitigating risks such as fraudulent SMS activities”.

The SIM Swap network API “will add a critical layer of protection against unauthorised SIM swaps, a common tactic for account takeover fraud”.

Ericson stated both APIs “can strengthen security measures and set new standards for customer trust and safety”.

Aduna separately announced the APIs are the product of Canada-based EnStream, a joint venture between Bell Mobility, Rogers and Telus.