AST SpaceMobile cleared a key regulatory hurdle for its direct-to-device (D2D) service after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted it a special temporary authority (STA) to test its satellite broadband network in the US.

The FCC’s authorisation approved testing of satellite-to-device voice, data and video services and applications.

The STA allows AST SpaceMobile to use Verizon and AT&T’s 850MHz spectrum in combination with its LEO BlueBird satellites that were sent into orbit in September 2024. That low-band spectrum is compatible with current standard smartphones.

The satellites will support non-continuous cellular broadband service across parts of the US with an eventual goal of nationwide coverage from more than 5.600 cells.

A representative for Verizon told Mobile World Live that with the FCC’s authorisation in hand, it will start testing right away.

Vikram Raval, global head of regulatory affairs at AST SpaceMobile, stated the FCC’s approvals represent a pivotal moment for the satellite player.

Chris Ivory, CMO at AST SpaceMobile, noted the company is installing five gateways in the US and testing the service with off-the-shelf handsets on the US operators’ networks.

Analyst Tim Farrar with TMF Associates told MWL that while it was expected for AST to get approval for temporary, non-commercial testing, it “still needs to make a full application that’s compliant with the FCC’s SCS (supplemental coverage from space) rules before the agency will consider granting permission to launch additional BlueBird satellites”.

AST SpaceMobile is building 17 second generation BlueBird satellites, which have a larger array than its initial birds and are scheduled to launch in 2025. The satellites will have ten-times the capacity of its current birds.

Earlier this week, Vodafone Group and AST SpaceMobile announced they had conducted what they claim is the world’s first video call using a smartphone and satellites in an area with no mobile coverage. That video call used Vodafone’s new space-to-land gateway.

AST SpaceMobile faces fierce competition in the satellite sector from Apple, T-Mobile US and Starlink and Lynk Global, among others.