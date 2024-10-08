LIVE FROM MWC LAS VEGAS 2024: Lara Dewar, CMO at the GSMA (pictured), laid out a four-point action plan intended to guide the mobile industry in powering the future of enterprise, as she argued that connectivity lies at the heart of AI and all other new technologies.

This year’s MWC Las Vegas 2024 has been heavily positioned around unleashing 5G for the enterprise, and Dewar opened the show by stating operators are evolving into technology communications companies “that will best serve the growing needs of the world around us”.

She proceeded to talk the audience through the industry’s goals to capitalise on this opportunity, the first being growth.

Dewar explained the US and Canada has experienced rapid 5G growth, with 60 per cent of connections across North America powered by the technology by year-end. By the end of the decade, the industry is projected to contribute $1.4 trillion to the economy.

Dewar states the enterprise holds the key for the next phase of this growth.

From standalone 5G architecture to private networks, satellites and aerial solutions, “enterprises needs are vast, but so too are the capabilities of 5G, so this really is a match made in heaven”.

Closely linked to growth is the second industry goal of Open Gateway. After launching the initiative last year as a way to open up 5G networks, today almost 270 networks and 21 channel partners “have joined the movement” said Dewar.

The CMO noted North America has seen impressive partnerships, with top operators AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon leading the way.

Align and lead

Goal number three is align, with Dewar outlining three key areas that need focus through collaboration: AI; the environment and closing the digital divide.

On the latter point, Dewar said: “If we want to build stronger businesses and communities and achieve the (United Nation’s) Sustainable Development Goals, we simply cannot afford to leave anyone behind.”

Last but not least, Dewar put forward the case for leadership.

“Our industry is truly at the heart of the digital future. Everything we do is for the benefit of society, humanity and driving prosperity forward. Against an ever evolving global landscape, connection has never been more important, and so as an industry we have a duty to keep leading,” Dewar said.