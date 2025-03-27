Canadian operator Telus revealed it has been in discussions with advisors for several months over the possible sale of a minority stake in its wireless tower portfolio, one of several options considered to improve its balance sheet.

CEO and president Darren Entwistle explained in a statement it was looking at possible monetisation of its tower infrastructure. If Telus is able to conduct a sale “within the parameters of our desired economics, it would enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our network operations”, he said.

While details on the size of the stake and the value it is looking for was not revealed in the statement, Canadian outlet The Globe and Mail reported it could offload up to 49.9 per cent of its 3,000 towers, a sale which could be worth more than CAD1 billion ($700 million).

Apparently, the sale has been pitched to private equity companies, pension funds and international telecoms infrastructure players.

Pay down debt

Entwistle added 100 per cent of proceeds will be used to pay down debt. CFO and EVP Doug French said the initiative will help it achieve a leverage target ratio of 3 times net debt to EBITDA by 2027, while concurrently turning off its discounted dividend reinvestment programme over the same period.

‘This represents a distinct opportunity to create significant value for our stakeholders, including our customers, investors, communications and Canadians coast-to-coast,” added French.