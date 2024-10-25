AST SpaceMobile inked an initial US government agreement under the Department of Defence (DoD) to compete for prototype demonstration projects for national security space needs.

The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected AST SpaceMobile for an other transaction agreement to take part under in the Hybrid Acquisition for proliferated Low-earth Orbit (HALO) programme, an initiative to accelerate development and deployment of advanced space technologies.

As a prime contractor, AST SpaceMobile can now compete directly for specific prototype orders for various government applications.

Financial terms and the length of contract were not disclosed.

AST SpaceMobile scored an indirect government role in February when it was tapped to provide connectivity for an unnamed company already designated as a prime contractor.

At the time it hailed the “revenue-generating” deal as a milestone, noting it helped to demonstrate the benefits of its large phased array antenna technology.

The SDA aims to foster competition to deliver space-based capabilities to the DoD.

Chris Ivory, AST SpaceMobile CCO and head of its government business unit, stated its “broadband technology has the potential to enhance SDA’s stated mission at the transport, tracking and ground layers in a secure and reliable way”.

AST SpaceMobile CEO Abel Avellan posted on X 18 October that three of the company’s first five satellites are now fully deployed.

The birds will be used to meet the company’s direct and indirect government contracts.