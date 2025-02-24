T-Mobile US connected the debut of an automated ball-strike system (ABS) at the top level of sporting series Major League Baseball (MLB) for the first time, using a private 5G network.

ABS is now in play during MLB training games but will not be used when the season starts in March.

The system was trialled at the minor league level for the past two years.

ABS is part of the operator’s 5G-Advanced network solutions (ANS) portfolio launched three years ago years ago for fixed infrastructure.

It uses high-speed Hawk-Eye cameras around the stadium to triangulate the strike zone above home plate for batters.

When a ball is thrown, T-Mobile’s private 5G ANS transmits relevant data from the ABS system using connected devices to enable quick and secure location verification.

The private 5G network is being used to input team line-ups to ensure strike zone accuracy for each batter, and to relay game and strike zone information to MLB applications.

It is also connecting tablet PCs to provide MLB staff and officials with real-time game video for analysis feedback on the strike zone.

While ABS is a step towards removing the human element from determining balls and strikes, MLB.com reports it will be used in training to challenge umpires’ decisions.

The baseball news site stated players can challenge the umpire’s decision, but not team managers.

T-Mobile deployed private 5G networks at 27 MLB grounds, with plans to be in the remaining three by the end of the year.