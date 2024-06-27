Ericsson forecast 5G subscriptions in Southeast Asia and Oceania would surge nearly tenfold to 560 million and average data usage to jump 2.5-times by end-2029.

In its latest Mobility Report, Ericsson placed the number of 5G subscriptions in the region at the close of 2023 at 61 million, with penetration topping 20 per cent in Singapore, Australia, Thailand and Malaysia.

It predicts 5G subscriptions will account for 43 per cent of the region’s total at end-2029.

Ericsson stated the migration to 5G was driven by more affordable devices, promotional plans and large data bundles.

Average data traffic per user is expected to increase from 17GB a month in 2023 to 42GB by 2029.

Ericsson predicts global 5G subscriptions to climb to nearly 5.6 billion by the end of 2029.