Samsung Electronics appointed a new CFO and established an AI centre within its chip business a week after making leadership changes in the Device Solution (DS) division, The Korea Herald reported.

The company promoted Park Soon-cheol, EVP of the corporate management office, to CFO, replacing Park Hark-kyu.

Samsung’s new AI centre integrates relevant resources throughout the DS division, restructuring the existing innovation centre. It will be led by Song Yong-ho, EVP of the solution product and development team, the newspaper wrote.

The DS business comprises Samsung’s Memory, System LSI and Foundry units.

Samsung has fallen behind local rival SK Hynix in high bandwidth memory chips used for AI tasks, prompting new DS business president Jun Young-hyun to vow to reorganise the division.

Last week, Jun was named head of its memory business and the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.