Singtel partnered with Enterprise Singapore and Nanyang Polytechnic to launch a training initiative to support local SMEs advance their sustainability objectives and take practical action towards decarbonisation.

The 15-month training programme will guide enterprises on how to track and optimise their energy usage and carbon emissions using IoT devices, as well as provide the companies with skills to better respond to the sustainability requirements of customers, Singtel noted in a joint statement.

Enterprise Singapore will support up to 70 per cent of costs for each participating SME.

Singtel Singapore CEO Ng Tian Chong said the programme was designed with businesses in mind to make knowledge acquisition, application and implementation of green solutions in the workplace easy.

He added: “We know businesses want to be sustainable, but the journey can be complex, costly, involve multiple stakeholders and require specialised knowledge.”

Geoffrey Yeo, assistant MD at Enterprise Singapore, noted Singtel’s programme delivers practical IoT solutions that give SMEs real-time insights into their energy usage and emissions, empowering them to make data-driven decisions to achieve cost savings while advancing their sustainability goals.