Australian operator Telstra acquired prepaid MVNO Boost Mobile for about AUD140 million ($91 million), boosting the market leader’s prepaid subscriber base, Sky News reported.

Boost Mobile chair Peter Adderton reportedly stated the change of ownership would not impact customers.

He said the deal is “the natural evolution of the brand”.

Boost Mobile has used Telstra’s mobile network for more than ten years: it reported nearly 1 million subscriptions earlier in the year.

GSMA Intelligence data ranked Telstra as the largest operator in Australia by subscribers at end-September, with prepaid users of 6.2 million accounting for around a third of its total.