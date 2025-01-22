Japan-based KDDI launched free Wi-Fi onboard an overnight ferry using Starlink’s satellite broadband service, with plans to add additional routes.

In a statement, the operator explained it will offer Starlink’s high-speed service with peak rates of up to 220MB/s for a limited time on the Hamayu ferry run by Tokyo Kyushu Ferry.

The company operates a near 1,000km ferry route between Yokosuka in the northeast and Shinmoji in the southwest.

KDDI noted it previously provided a Wi-Fi service by connecting with base stations located on land, with communication only possible in limited areas where signals can be received along the 21-hour route.

In 2022, the operator reached a deal with SpaceX to act as an authorised Starlink integrator, with plans to offer the satellite internet service to its enterprise and government customers.