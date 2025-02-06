A Chinese regulator reportedly targeted Apple’s App Store fees, as the nation’s government ups measures to fight back against US tariffs imposed on 4 February.

Bloomberg reported the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) is looking to investigate Apple’s business practices, including its 30 per cent fees on in-app purchases and app developers.

Sources told the news agency officials met with Apple executives and app developers.

Apple’s policy of barring third-party payment options on services has put the company in the spotlight across the world.

The US Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple in March 2024, accusing it of engaging in anti-competitive conduct which harms consumers and developers

Apple held talks with Tencent about a revenue sharing deal and including links to external payment services within the app’s mini games.

But the Chinese internet giant rejected an Apple demand to bar local developers from using WeChat’s built-in messaging to route gamers to other payment portals and avoid the US company’s fee, and to disable in-game messaging.

Earlier this week, the SAMR opened a probe into antitrust violations by Google.

The agency previously also started investigating Nvidia.