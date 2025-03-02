LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: Xiaomi used its pre-MWC25 event to announce global availability of its latest flagship smartphone series, devices promoted heavily on AI features.

The flagship Xiaomi 15 line-up was released in China during October 2024, with the global launch a day ahead of the official start of MWC25.

In Europe, the standard handset is priced at around €1,000 while the 15 Ultra begins at almost €1,500.

The Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, which includes its Orion CPUs said to improve performance by 45 per cent and power efficiency by over 40 per cent compared to predecessors.

Xiaomi’s HyperAI feature set, which is part of its Android-15 based HyperOS 2, also makes its debut outside China across the 15 lineup and Pad 7 tablet series.

TJ Walton, senior product market manager at Xiaomi, put HyperAI through its paces during the launch event, which included showing how it can improve productivity through text, speech, search and image.

HyperAI features also include AI sound recognition for transcribing and identifying speaker-specific audio in calls, recordings, or meeting apps, and AI subtitles for providing real-time translations.

Google’s Erik Kay, VP of engineering Android, highlighted the Gemini model features on the devices, including conducting a conversation with Gemini Live by pressing a button.

The Xiaomi 15 series come with a three-month trial of the Google One AI Premium plan, including Gemini Advanced and two terabytes of storage for photos and documents.